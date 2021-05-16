Corn hits near 3-week low on fund selling, easing supply concerns

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures slid for a fourth straight session on Monday, with the market dropping to its lowest in nearly three weeks on long liquidation and easing concerns over supplies.

Wheat fell more than 1%, while soybeans also lost ground.

“The agriculture market got a bit ahead of itself,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

“We are seeing liquidation of long positions which was triggered by U.S. forecast of higher than expected supplies. But I don’t think there is going to be a crash in prices. Chinese demand will provide a floor under the market.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.8% at $6.38-3/4 a bushel by 0312 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 28 at $6.33 a bushel earlier in the session.

Wheat fell 1.6% to $6.95-3/4 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.4% to $15.80-1/2 a bushel.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended May 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.