Copper edges higher on Chilean supply worries

HANOI — Copper prices rose on Monday as worries over supply from top producer Chile mounted after workers at two mines rejected a contract offer from the company and threats of a strike loomed.

A union representing workers at BHP’s Escondida and Spence mines in Chile rejected the company’s contract offer, raising the risk of a strike at the two sprawling copper deposits, the union’s president said on Friday.

Chilean law allows either party to now request a five-day government mediation period, extendable for an additional five days, ahead of any eventual strike. BHP told Reuters it believed the two parties could still reach an agreement.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.7% to $10,316 a tonne by 0254 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2% to 74,950 yuan ($11,639.46) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China Hongqiao Group, the world’s top private sector aluminum producer, plans to move more smelting capacity from its base in industrial Shandong to the hydropower-rich province of Yunnan, two sources said.