China’s industrial output growth slows in April, retail sales miss forecasts

BEIJING — China’s factory output growth slowed in April from the jump seen in the previous month while retail sales missed analyst expectations, indicating more pressure on the recovery in consumption.

Industrial production grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday, but matching a consensus forecast by analysts from a Reuters poll.

Aluminum production in April rose 12.4% from March to a record monthly volume.

China’s economy showed a steady improvement in April, but new problems are also emerging, said Fu Linghui, an NBS spokesman, at a news briefing in Beijing on Monday.

“The foundations for the domestic economic recovery are not yet secure,” he said.

China’s surging growth figures in the first months of the year were boosted by the low comparison with an economy paralyzed by COVID-19 in the same period a year before.

Retail sales rose 17.7% year-on-year in April, much weaker than a 24.9% uptick expected by analysts and down from the jump of 34.2% seen in March.

Consumption should maintain a steady recovery, said Fu.

Growth in sales of home appliances dropped particularly sharply in April from the month before, falling from 38.9% growth on year in March to 6.1%, NBS data showed.