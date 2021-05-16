China Jan-April property investment up 21.6% y/y, cooling from Q1

Article content

BEIJING — Real estate investment in China rose 21.6% in the first four months of 2021 from a year earlier, cooling from a 25.6% gain seen in the first three months, official data showed on Monday.

Property sales by floor area grew 48.1% year-on-year, slowing from a 63.8% rise in the first quarter of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

New construction starts measured by floor area rose 12.8% from a year earlier, compared with 28.2% growth in the January-March period.

