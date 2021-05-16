Chance of a price crash increases as Cardano (ADA) futures near $1B By Cointelegraph

Chance of a price crash increases as Cardano (ADA) futures near $1B
The impressive 816% gain of ‘s ADA coin in 2021 catapulted the smart contract platform’s market capitalization to $61 billion. To fully grasp how far this third-generation protocol has gone, the absolute leader, Ether (ETH), held the same valuation just six months ago.
As AD’s price evolves, so do its derivatives markets, and the nearly $1 billion in futures open interest poses both an opportunity and a threat for the price. Cautious investors will now question whether the $200 billion in potential liquidations are around the corner, drawing similarities to the 23% crash that occurred on April 17.
