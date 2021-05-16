Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $2.032329 by 15:56 (19:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.15% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $65.610675B, or 3.13% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $69.111347B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.030885 to $2.460070 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 16.84%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.293003B or 5.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 17.39% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,571.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.20% on the day.

was trading at $3,367.81 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.52%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $843.235408B or 40.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $392.419816B or 18.73% of the total cryptocurrency market value.