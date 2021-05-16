Caitlin Long reveals the ‘real reason’ people are selling crypto By Cointelegraph

Caitlin Long reveals the ‘real reason’ people are selling crypto
The founder and CEO of Avanti Financial is claiming Tether’s recent disclosure about the stablecoin’s reserves may have contributed to the altcoin selloffs last week.
In a series of Saturday tweets, Caitlin Long said that Tether Holdings Limited’s breakdown of Tether’s (USDT) reserves were not invested in “short-term, lower-risk, liquid securities,” but rather credit assets of “who-knows-what quality.” The Avanti CEO claimed traders may have felt compelled to sell other cryptocurrencies to reduce their total risk exposure, given that the stablecoin — ranked sixth with a $58 billion market cap — has the potential to bring down other tokens amid a credit market correction.
