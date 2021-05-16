Blockchain will thrive once innovators and regulators work together By Cointelegraph



Blockchain will thrive once innovators and regulators work together



There is often a perceived tension between regulation and innovation. A pervasive narrative has emerged that these two important parts of our society are at odds with each other. In reality, it’s when these two come together as partners that we can effect change and transform our world for the better.

Nowhere is this more true than in the blockchain industry.

Candace Kelly is the general counsel and leads legal, policy, and government relations at the Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the development and growth of Stellar, an open-source network that connects the world’s financial infrastructure. Candace started her professional career with the United States Department of Justice where, over the course of 17 years, she held positions as a legal and policy advisor in leadership offices in Washington D.C. and as a prosecutor in the Northern District of California. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in East Asian Studies from Williams (NYSE:) College and a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph