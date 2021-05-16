Blockchain events make an in-person return By Cointelegraph

Defying COVID-19: Blockchain events make an in-person return
The year 2020, for most of the inhabitants of our planet, was passed in lockdowns or quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic; many were forced to stay at home. Social events were canceled or postponed, and entire sectors of the world economy suffered huge losses.
The start of this year wasn’t any better, as governments across the globe are still forced to restrict events and activities to combat the spread of the disease.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.