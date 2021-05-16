Bitcoin still on track to $100K despite growing risks, says strategic investor Lyn Alden By Cointelegraph

Strategic investor Lyn Alden is convinced has still the potential to reach $100K in the current bull cycle — despite growing uncertainty and increasing volatility.

“We are seeing a lot of froth throughout the industry”, she said, referring to the latest rally in a number of meme coins such as Doge.