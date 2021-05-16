Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $49,337.72 By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
(Reuters) – rose 5.63 % to $49,337.72 by 0800 GMT on Sunday, adding $2,628.83 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 77.9% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4, and down 24% from the year’s high of $64,895.22 hit on April 14.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 6.1 % to $3,868.42 by 0800 GMT on Sunday, adding $222.41 to its previous close.
