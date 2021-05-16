Bitcoin Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Bitcoin Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $43,167.0 by 23:32 (03:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.38% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $823.8B, or 40.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $43,167.0 to $46,545.4 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.75%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $64.1B or 30.89% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $43,166.9805 to $57,938.5195 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 33.36% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $3,250.00 on the Investing.com Index, down 14.80% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $505.39 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 12.94%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $387.0B or 18.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $80.8B or 3.93% of the total cryptocurrency market value.