Axa division in Asia hit by ransomware cyber attack By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of French Insurer Axa is seen outside a building in Les Sorinieres near Nantes, France, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) – French insurer Axa said on Sunday that one of its businesses in Asia was hit by a ransomware attack, adding that it was investigating after some data processed in Thailand was accessed.

The group said the cyber attack had targeted its Asia Assistance division, impacting IT operations in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

“As a result, certain data processed by Inter Partners Asia (IPA) in Thailand has been accessed,” the Paris-based company said, adding it would notify corporate clients and individuals if it found they had been affected.

The Financial Times earlier reported the attack, adding that it came after cyber criminals using ransomware called Avaddon said on Saturday that they had hacked the group’s Asia operations and stolen three terabytes of data, in a dark web post seen by the newspaper.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR