Asia shares cautious ahead of China data test

SYDNEY — Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Monday catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street and ahead of what are expected to be upbeat readings on the Chinese economy, though any disappointment could quickly chill the mood.

Industrial output and retail sales are forecast to show hefty annual gains given activity in April last year was badly marred by pandemic lockdowns. Exports remain strong as the developed world reopens, while stimulus at home should support retail spending.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.2%, nudging further away from a four-month trough hit last week.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4%, having also touched its lowest since early January last week.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both flat, following Friday’s rally.

The U.S. data calendar is light this week, putting the focus on minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting for any clue when officials there might start to talk about tapering.

So far, most Fed members have been doggedly dovish on policy, arguing a spike in inflation was transitory, though there was a risk it could get baked into expectations.

The University of Michigan consumer survey last week showed the highest expected year-ahead inflation rate as well as the highest long-term inflation rate in the past decade.