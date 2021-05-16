As Bitcoin price staggers, ‘whale’ wallets may be becoming an endangered species By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

As Bitcoin price staggers, ‘whale’ wallets may be becoming an endangered species

As looks to recover on Friday from a stomach-churning dip on the back of a strong bid, on-chain data indicates that high-net-worth “whale” wallets may not be part of the effort.

Bitcoin (BTC) — along with most crypto markets — suffered a staggering series of losses this week following a string of negative tweets from the world’s second-richest man, Elon Musk.

BTC net exchange inflows. Source: Glassnode
Whale wallets October 2020–April 2021. Source: Glassnode