A Twitter phenomenon to make Bitcoin mainstream? By Cointelegraph

I spy with my laser eye: A Twitter phenomenon to make Bitcoin mainstream?
Beams of light flashing out of a person’s eyes are not an uncommon sight in the world of comic books and superhero movies. In recent months, however, these so-called “laser eyes” have been making the news, not because of a movie or web series, but because of (BTC).
To be more specific, an increasing number of celebrities, tech entrepreneurs and media personalities have been adding laser eyes to their profile pictures. This is a symbolic way of showcasing their bullish outlook for BTC and the crypto market in general.
Tom Brady
Michael Saylor
Paris Hilton
Elon Musk
Cynthia Lummis
Caitlin Long
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss
