38 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Related

Hollywood is just one incestuous gene pool. Convince me otherwise.
1.
Macaulay Culkin is Paris Jackson’s godfather. They have matching tattoos.
2.
Tom Hanks is related to Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln’s mother’s name was literally Nancy Hanks.
5.
Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are sisters-in-law. Each of them married 1/2 of the band Good Charlotte.
6.
Elton John is the godfather of Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham.
8.
Marc Anthony is the godfather to whichever of the Beckham children are left.
10.
Riley Keough’s grandfather is Elvis Presley.
16.
Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are first cousins.
19.
Sting is the godfather of Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son, Rocco. Sting’s wife, Trudie Syler, actually introduced Madonna and Guy Ritchie to each other.
22.
Lady Gaga is godmother to both of Elton John’s sons.
23.
Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus’s godmother.
27.
Zoë Kravitz’s grandmother is Roxie Roker.
31.
Amy Schumer is cousins with US senator Chuck Schumer.
33.
Patti Labelle is Mariah Carey’s godmother. Mariah asked Patti to be her godmother and Patti said yes. Every Christmas, Mariah sends Patti four bottles of Cristal and white flowers.
37.
Diana Ross is Ashlee Simpson’s mother-in-law.
38.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Jessica Simpson are both aunts to Ashlee Simpson’s daughter, Jagger.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!