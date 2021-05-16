38 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Related

Hollywood is just one incestuous gene pool. Convince me otherwise.

1.

Macaulay Culkin is Paris Jackson’s godfather. They have matching tattoos.

2.

Tom Hanks is related to Abraham Lincoln. Abraham Lincoln’s mother’s name was literally Nancy Hanks.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images, Getty Images


3.

Jeff Bezos is first cousins with country singer George Strait.

4.

Marisa Tomei is Zoë Kravitz’s godmother.

5.

Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are sisters-in-law. Each of them married 1/2 of the band Good Charlotte.


Donato Sardella / Getty Images

6.

Elton John is the godfather of Romeo and Brooklyn Beckham.


Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

7.

Eva Longoria is godmother to Harper Beckham.


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

8.

Marc Anthony is the godfather to whichever of the Beckham children are left.

9.

Maddie Ziegler is Sia’s goddaughter.


Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

10.

Riley Keough’s grandfather is Elvis Presley.


Bill Davila / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11.

President Obama and President Bush are 10th cousins.


Astrid Riecken / Getty Images

12.

President Obama is also ninth cousins with Brad Pitt.


Steffi Loos / Getty Images, Getty Images


13.

Jake Gyllenhall’s godmother is Jamie Lee Curtis.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Getty Images


14.

Jake Gyllenhall is godfather to Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams’ daughter, Matilda.

15.

Steven Spielberg is Drew Barrymore AND Gwyneth Paltrow’s godfather.


Mark Davis / Getty Images

16.

Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are first cousins.


Paul Marotta, Getty Images


17.

Drew Barrymore is the godmother of Frances Bean Cobain (Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain’s child).


Jon Levy / AFP / Getty Images


Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

19.

Sting is the godfather of Madonna and Guy Ritchie’s son, Rocco. Sting’s wife, Trudie Syler, actually introduced Madonna and Guy Ritchie to each other.

20.

Jennifer Aniston is the godmother of Courteney Cox’s daughter.


Angela Weiss / Getty Images

22.

Lady Gaga is godmother to both of Elton John’s sons.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

23.

Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus’s godmother.


Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

25.

Kathie Lee Gifford is the godmother of both Kendall and Kylie Jenner.


David Buchan / Getty Images

26.

Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are first cousins once removed. Their grandfathers were cousins.

27.

Zoë Kravitz’s grandmother is Roxie Roker.


Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

29.

Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman are first cousins.


Sascha Steinbach / Getty Images, Getty Images


30.

Leah Remini is godmother to JLo’s twins.


Mark Mainz / Getty Images

31.

Amy Schumer is cousins with US senator Chuck Schumer.


Andrew Burton / Getty Images

32.

Johnny Depp is the godfather to Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter’s kid.


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

33.

Patti Labelle is Mariah Carey’s godmother. Mariah asked Patti to be her godmother and Patti said yes. Every Christmas, Mariah sends Patti four bottles of Cristal and white flowers.


Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

36.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are in-laws. Stanley married Emily’s sister Felicity in 2012.


Manny Carabel / FilmMagic

37.

Diana Ross is Ashlee Simpson’s mother-in-law.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

38.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Jessica Simpson are both aunts to Ashlee Simpson’s daughter, Jagger.

