XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.54227 by 11:30 (15:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.25% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $53.12189B, or 2.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.32462 to $1.54227 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.41%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.64353B or 4.17% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2054 to $1.6261 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 53.12% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $49,236.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.29% on the day.

was trading at $3,885.02 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.99%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $922.27380B or 40.06% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $451.36844B or 19.61% of the total cryptocurrency market value.