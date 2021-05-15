Warren Buffet spends as much as six hours a day reading books

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

If you were to look into the habits of successful businessmen and women, you will discover at least one that each of them have in common. They all incorporate reading into their hectic schedule. Bill Gates reads 50 books a year. Mark Zuckerberg aims to read at least one book every two weeks. Mark Cuban reads for more than three hours every day. While we appreciate that you may not have the time to invest that much energy into the written word, if you have 12 minutes to spare, you can read a book.

Warren Buffett advises that we “read 500 pages every day.” Beyond the obvious benefits — mental stimulation, stress reduction, memory improvement, and more — Mr. Buffet explains that reading builds up knowledge like compound interest.

According to statista.com Americans spend an average of a little more than 15 minutes a day reading. What if you could read a whole book in that time? Microbooks are books that have been shortened and synthesized into a very comprehensive read, concentrating on the key ideas in each of them. This allows you to grasp what’s important in the book without having to deal with all that may seem irrelevant. In a world of information overload, microbooks are the optimum way to get the best of both worlds — the advantages of reading and the gift of time.