U.S. High-Grade Braced for More Big Deals in $35 Billion Week

(Bloomberg) — High-grade issuance is set to remain strong and steady next week, with $30 billion to $35 billion of fresh supply expected following a $42 billion week headlined by Amazon.com Inc.’s jumbo sale.

Deals could include a smaller-sized jumbo transaction from an issuer that was said to have been eyeing the market all of this week but ultimately stood down, according to Bloomberg’s Brian Smith. The rest of May is expected to be very active, with syndicate desks still calling for $150 billion of total supply, more than double of what’s already been sold.

New issues are performing well, with more than 72% of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds sold this week tighter in secondary trading, according to Trace.

While inflation concerns rattled equity markets this week, a pick up in inflation could prove positive for long-dated corporate bond demand as foreign buyers step in. An increase in inflation would likely steepen the Treasury curve, Barclays Plc strategists wrote Friday.

“This should be supportive of overall demand for credit, especially from overseas buyers as hedge-adjusted yields increase,” strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote.

Foreign flows into longer-dated U.S. credit this week, measured by net dealer-to-affiliate volume, were by far the highest of the year, according to Trace.