U.S. administers 270.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. People ages 12 and older line up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments outside the American Museum of Natural History, in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 270,832,342 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 344,503,395 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 268,438,666 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 341,865,945 doses delivered.

The agency said 156,217,367 people had received at least one dose, while 121,768,268 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:) and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:)’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

