Turkish customs confiscate over 500 smuggled Bitcoin mining rigs By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Turkish customs confiscate over 500 smuggled Bitcoin mining rigs

Turkish customs enforcements brought down an illegal smuggling operation in what is said to be a record bust against illegal (BTC) mining equipment in the country.

After receiving a tip, Turkey’s Customs Protection’s anti-smuggling and intelligence teams raided a warehouse earlier this week in Karabağlar, İzmir, where they found 501 ASIC Bitcoin mining rigs in closed cardboard boxes.