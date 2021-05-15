Teen Stars As Teenagers

*Phew* I thought I was just ugly at 16.
You *may* have noticed that movies and TV shows don’t usually cast real teenagers.
But what would these classic movies and films look like if they actually *did* use teenage actors?
To that end, here are 24 actors who played teenagers and how they actually looked at the age of their characters!
1.
Leonardo DiCaprio playing a 17-year-old in Catch Me If You Can
Leonardo DiCaprio as an actual 17-year-old
2.
Lili Reinhart playing a 16-year-old on Riverdale
Lili Reinhart as an actual 16-year-old
3.
Gabrielle Union playing a teenager in Bring it On
Gabrielle Union as an actual teenager
4.
Jennifer Lawrence playing a 16-year-old in The Hunger Games
Jennifer Lawrence as an actual 16-year-old
5.
Liam Hemsworth playing a teenager in The Hunger Games
Liam Hemsworth as an actual teenager
6.
Cole Sprouse playing a 16-year-old on Riverdale
Cole Sprouse as an actual 16-year-old
7.
Kerry Washington playing a teenager in Save The Last Dance
Kerry Washington as an actual teenager
8.
Dylan O’Brien playing a 16-year-old in The Maze Runner
Dylan O’Brien as an actual 16-year-old:
9.
Lucy Hale playing a 16-year-old on Pretty Little Liars
Lucy Hale as an actual 16-year-old
10.
Timothée Chalamet playing a 17-year-old in Call Me By Your Name
Timothée Chalamet as an actual 17-year-old
11.
Harry Shum Jr. playing a teenager on Glee
12.
Asa Butterfield playing a teenager on Sex Education
Asa Butterfield as an actual teenager
13.
Haley Lu Richardson playing a teenager in Unpregnant
Haley Lu Richardson as an actual teenager
14.
Alisha Boe playing a 16-year-old on 13 Reasons Why
Alisha Boe as an actual 16-year-old
15.
Darren Criss playing a high schooler on Glee
Darren Criss as an actual high schooler
16.
James Van Der Beek playing a 16-year-old on Dawson’s Creek
James Van Der Beek as an actual 16-year-old
17.
Joshua Jackson playing a 15-year-old on Dawson’s Creek
Joshua Jackson as an actual 15-year-old
18.
Greta Onieogou playing a teenager on All American
Greta Onieogou as an actual teenager
19.
Zendaya playing a teenager on Euphoria
Zendaya as an actual teenager
20.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster playing a teenager in The Maze Runner
Thomas Brodie-Sangster as an actual teenager
21.
Saoirse Ronan playing a teenager in Lady Bird
Saoirse Ronan as an actual teenager
22.
Sarah Michelle Gellar playing a 15-year-old on Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Sarah Michelle Gellar as an actual 15-year-old
23.
Michelle Trachtenberg playing a 16-year-old on Gossip Girl
Michelle Trachtenberg as an actual 16-year-old
24.
And finally, Emma Stone playing a high schooler in The Amazing Spider-Man
And Emma Stone as an actual high schooler
Which of these were most surprising? Do you feel better about your teenage self now? Let me know in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!