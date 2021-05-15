Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections.

Masks are to be worn outdoors for the first time, as the government encourages work and study from home, shutting cinemas and entertainment spots, while limiting gatherings of families and friends to five indoors and 10 outdoors.

Taipei’s government has already ordered bars, nightclubs and similar venues to shut.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said a “level of risk” in certain hot spots, such as Taipei’s gritty Wanhua district, had spurred the decision to raise the alert level.

“Only by doing this can infections be dealt with and controlled,” he told reporters.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je urged people to stay home as much as possible, adding that schools teaching should move online.

“During this time, if you have nothing on, then stay at home and don’t go out, and if you do, wear a mask to reduce infection from droplets,” said Ko, a doctor by training.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s spokesman said she would reduce the number of “unnecessary meetings” or public events. The presidential office is close to Wanhua.