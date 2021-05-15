Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the city around it, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections.

The new rules will not mean offices, schools or restaurants have to close, but will cause the shutdown of cinemas and other entertainment spots, while limiting family get-togethers to five people indoors and 10 outdoors.

For the first time, masks will have to be worn outdoors.

Taipei’s government has already ordered bars, nightclubs and similar venues to shut.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said a “level of risk” in certain hot spots, such as Taipei’s gritty Wanhua district, had spurred the decision to raise the alert level.

“Only by doing this can infections be dealt with and controlled,” he told reporters.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je urged people to stay home as much as possible, adding that schools should teach online.

“During this time, if you have nothing on, then stay at home and don’t go out, and if you do, wear a mask to reduce infection from droplets,” said Ko, a doctor by training.

-President Tsai Ing-wen’s spokesman said she would reduce the number of “unnecessary meetings” or public events. The presidential office is close to Wanhua.