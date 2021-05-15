Square not revisiting its Bitcoin allocation, but still interested in the asset By Cointelegraph

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Square bought over $200 million worth of (BTC). At present, the payments company does not anticipate picking up more of the asset, according to its chief financial officer, Amrita Ahuja.

In an interview with Financial News published on Friday, Ahuja said: “We don’t have any plans at this point to make further purchases.” She added: “There’s no plans at this point to re-evaluate where we are from a treasury standpoint.”