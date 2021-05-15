Polish ruling party promises ‘middle class for all’ post-COVID

Article content

WARSAW — Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party promised a middle class future for all on Saturday, putting lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and support for young families at the center of its new “Polish Deal” to recover from the pandemic.

The proposals include raising the tax-free income threshold, exempting minimum wage and lower pension recipients from tax, as well as raising the limit for entering the second tax bracket.

“It’s a program of building a middle class for all, not for the few,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, presenting the plan.

Critics said the measures would be offset by higher health insurance contributions for higher earners. Budget spending on healthcare is to rise to 6% of GDP by 2023 and 7% by 2027, the plan said, without giving a recent comparable figure.

PiS also proposed easier access to homeownership for young families and an additional childcare benefit for one- to three-year olds.

The party came to power in 2015 thanks to generous social benefit programs and a promise to defend conservative values.

Recent polls show it still enjoys the highest support among political parties, though less than during the last election in 2019, with 35% of voters backing the party in an IBRiS poll this week.