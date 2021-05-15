Oprah Sally Field, Burt Reynolds Interview Mistake

For those who don’t know, Sally Field is an amazing movie star, who starred in blockbusters like Lincoln, Norma Rae, and Steel Magnolias. During the 70s, she dated her frequent costar, actor Burt Reynolds off and on for five years. Burt was famous for movies like Boogie Nights and Smokey And The Bandit.



Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Burt died in 2018 at the age of 82.