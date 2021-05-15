Nicki Minaj Shares Update On Son

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

“He’s just a cute liddo marshmallow.”

Nicki Minaj opened up about what life as a mom has been like for her so far.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicki gave birth to her son in October of last year, and while we don’t know his name yet, we’ve gotten the occasional snippet of his life here and there through Nicki’s social media.


Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

Writing on her website recently, Nicki said, “I’ve also been completely overwhelmed with joy & fulfillment in the world of Papa Bear. Each day creates a new & fascinating, magical memory that I hide far away into a little cute compartment of my heart; vowing never to forget any of it.”

“He’s just a cute liddo marshmallow. I can’t take it. His favorite movie is Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 🥴 won’t stop watching it. LOL.”

“He’s so smart, funny, sweet, competitive,” she continued.
“It’s kind of crazy how they have a full personality so early on. Yesterday I made him say mama. Even got it on video. Just… Wow.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicki also shared a new habit that she’s picked up since being pregnant: “I can’t stop eating ice. I’m now up to about 20 cups per day. I eat them out of the red plastic cups. The cups must always be stacked in two. ‘Double cup love, you the one I lean on.’ Lol. It simply doesn’t taste right when I eat it out of one lil flimsy cup.”

Well, nICE to hear from you Nicki!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR