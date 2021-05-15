Nicki Minaj Addresses Father’s Death After Hit And Run

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I find myself wanting to call him all the time.”

Nicki Minaj‘s father, Robert Maraj, was killed after a hit-and-run crash in New York in February.


Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

A man has been arrested and charged with two felonies.

Now, Nicki has addressed the death of her father for the first time in an open letter on her website.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” Nicki wrote.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

“I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed,” she concluded.

Sending love to Nicki and her family.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR