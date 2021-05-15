New Australian Islamic finance DeFi platform is ‘guided by Sharia’ By Cointelegraph

A team based out of Sydney is building what it claims is the world’s first “Shariah-guided” decentralized finance platform to navigate a course between the advantages of DeFi and the beliefs of Islamic finance.

The Marhaba Decentralized Financial Platform (marhaba means “welcome” in Arabic) is expected to launch in the coming months and seeks to offer the Islamic world a DeFi platform informed by the core tenets of Shariah.