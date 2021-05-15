Morganti & Co., P.L.C. Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Investors Who Acquired Bellus Health, Inc.

Article content

TORONTO — Morganti & Co., A pro-investor law firm with licensed and experienced lawyers in Canada and the United States that represent investors announces the filing of a securities class action on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of Bellus Health, Inc. (“Bellus” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLU, TSX: BLU, FWB: BHN0) from September 5, 2019 through July 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Bellus is a biopharmaceutical company whose lead product is BLU-493, which is still being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and other afferent hypersensitization related disorders. The Complaint alleges that Bellus made false and misleading statements that resulted in the dramatic decrease in stock price on July 6, 2020. On July 6, 2020, Bellus reported that the Phase 2 RELIEF trial did not achieve statistical significance for primary endpoint of reduction in placebo-adjusted cough frequency at any dose tested.

If you purchased Bellus’ securities on either the Nasdaq or Toronto Stock Exchange and would like to learn more about the differences between enforcing your rights and access to justice, please contact us at info@morgantico.com. You can be based in The Americas, Asia, Europe or anywhere, we welcome you to contact us to protect your rights and recover your investment.