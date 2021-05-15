Massive replenishment begins to ease U.S. fuel shortages

Article content

Motorists in southeast U.S. states on Saturday continued to hunt for fuel as a massive replenishment effort took hold, helping ease shortages from a cyberattack that cut supplies from Florida to New Jersey.

The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record. Widespread panic buying continued days after the pipeline network restarted, leaving filling stations across the U.S. Southeast out of gas.

More than 14,000 gas stations surveyed by fuel tracking app GasBuddy were experiencing outages, down from a peak of 16,200 early on Friday. The nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.04, from $2.95 a week ago, according to AAA.

An effort that involved ships under emergency waivers moving fuel from U.S. Gulf Coast refiners to the northeast and 18-wheel tanker trunks ferrying gasoline from Alabama to Virginia helped to stem the losses.

In Washington, D.C., Dennis Li was stuck on Friday at a Sunoco gas station that was out of fuel. He had tried to find gas at four stations during the day, with no luck.

“I’m running on empty to the point where I don’t want to drive anymore,” said Li, who is from Annapolis, Maryland.

Nicholas Swann had driven from his home in Washington to Bethesda to get gasoline, where the wait was 15 minutes.