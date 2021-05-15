Massive replenishment begins to ease U.S. fuel shortages after hack

Article content

Widespread gasoline shortages along the U.S. East Coast began to ease slightly on Saturday as the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline ramped up operations following last week’s cyberattack, and ships and trucks were deployed to fill up dry storage tanks.

The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record, triggering widespread panic buying by U.S. motorists that left filling stations across the U.S. Southeast out of gas.

On Saturday morning, some 81% of gas stations in Washington, D.C. were without fuel, an improvement from 88% without fuel late Friday, according to fuel tracking app GasBuddy. Shortages also eased slightly in Florida and Maryland, while remaining about the same in North Carolina.

U.S. gasoline demand, meanwhile, dropped 12.6% from the previous week, a decline that was likely due to an easing of “crazed” panic buying just after the pipeline shut, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.04 on Saturday, from $2.96 a week ago, according to AAA.

The Colonial Pipeline began its restart on Wednesday, and said it was approaching normal rates.

Ships deployed under emergency waivers were also moving fuel from U.S. Gulf Coast refiners to the northeast, while 18-wheel tanker trunks were ferrying gasoline from Alabama to Virginia, helping to stem the shortages.