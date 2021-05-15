Ireland Baldwin Mom Kim Basinger Comment

Listen, we all love a good thirst trap every now and then. I post them, you post them, and, of course, model Ireland Baldwin posts them.
The thing is: Her family all follows her on social media, so they often comment on these posts. Can you imagine??
So with Ireland’s most recent pic — which she captioned “the type uh girl you take home 2 mother” — her mom commented.
YUP! Ireland’s mom, actor Kim Basinger, commented this:
Honestly, my mom, your mom, or any mom on Instagram.
And for the people who tried to make it deep and call out Kim for lightly teasing her daughter, Kim responded:
And Ireland is here for it, too, so everyone dragging Kim can chill:
So here’s to thirst traps and mom comments. Bye!
