Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike

© Reuters. A tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
2/3
GAZA (Reuters) -A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.
The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.
The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident.
The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.
