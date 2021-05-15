Formula One Team AlphaTauri and Fantom Partner for F1 2021 By CoinQuora



Formula One Team AlphaTauri and Fantom Partner for F1 2021



Italian Formula One team Alpha Tauri and Fantom partnership announced.

The team will support Fantom’s logos for its upcoming Grand Prixs in 2021.

Fantom’s eco-friendly appeal brought the two companies together.

Smart contracts platform Fantom and Italian Formula One team AlphaTauri are partnering up for F1 2021. The announcement comes ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix next week.

The partnership will escalate Fantom’s global growth using the team’s established platform. Its logo is set to appear on AlphaTauri’s team racecars. Further, AlphaTauri’s racecar driver Pierre Gasly will also continue his role as Fantom brand ambassador. He will display their logo on his cap.

Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal commented:

“This is another great partnership for Scuderia AlphaTauri and I’m happy to welcome Fantom on-board”

Part of the appeal in working with Fantom comes from its eco-friendly quality. To clarify, this refers to its consensus protocol which is based on proof-of-stake. It takes up much less energy than its alternatives.

Tost noted about AlphaTauri that it is a team working at the pinnacle of motorsport and takes interest in new and innovative technologies. He added that Fantom shares with the team a constant hunger for success, putting them at the forefront of the blockchain industry while operating sustainably.

“We are pleased to support their continuing growth on a global scale and I look forward to seeing the Fantom logo displayed on our cars as we race through the streets of Monaco,” he mentioned.

Moreover, other factors that add to Fantom’s potential are its near-zero transaction fees and speed. This has led to a rise in its popularity, with its native token’s market cap rising by 50x since January 2021.

