Ethereum Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $3,680.97 by 15:20 (19:20 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $431.40B, or 19.45% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,679.36 to $4,129.99 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.7%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $42.30B or 20.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,539.9619 to $4,366.0972 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 15.69% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,214.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.44% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $561.59 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.24%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $891.52B or 40.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $87.34B or 3.94% of the total cryptocurrency market value.