ETH price regains $4K as possible Ethereum 2.0 ‘full validator’ count hits 17-month low By Cointelegraph

ETH price regains $4K as possible Ethereum 2.0 ‘full validator’ count hits 17-month low
The number of addresses that hold more than or equal to 32 Ether (ETH) has been declining, pointing at a possible lack of interest among traders and investors to become “full validators” for its upcoming proof-of-stake blockchain.
At the same time, the price of ETH has rebounded back above $4,000 on Friday, while (BTC) tries to reclaim $51,000 following this week’s “Elon candle” plunge.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.