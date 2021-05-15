EOS Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $10.3383 by 12:33 (16:33 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $9.9806B, or 0.45% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $10.2588 to $11.9200 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.78%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.2193B or 3.53% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.2427 to $14.8866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 55.01% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,907.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.53% on the day.

was trading at $3,763.68 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.98%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $898.3164B or 40.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $438.2051B or 19.61% of the total cryptocurrency market value.