Elon Musk loses $20B since SNL, as Michael Saylor comes out firing By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk loses $20B since SNL, as Michael Saylor comes out firing
Elon Musk has reportedly lost $20 billion since his May 8 appearance on Saturday Night Live, as the news of Tesla (NASDAQ:) halting payments for cars continues to send shockwaves across markets.
On May 7, the day before Musk made his appearance on SNL, Tesla stock was sitting at $669. In the week since, the stock has declined 14% to sit around $573. According to Forbes estimates, this sudden drop has seen Musk’s $166-billion net worth plunge by $20 billion down to around $145.5 billion.
Michael Saylor comes out firing
Hope for the future?
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.