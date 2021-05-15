Early crypto pioneer slams Elon Musk’s ‘hypocrisy’ on Bitcoin payments By Cointelegraph

Early crypto pioneer slams Elon Musk’s ‘hypocrisy’ on Bitcoin payments
The founder of one of the first physical cryptocurrency exchanges has slammed what he perceives as hypocrisy on the part of Elon Musk after the Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO announced the electric car firm would stop accepting (BTC) as a form of payment.
The charges of hypocrisy leveled at Musk stem from the fact that around $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin remains on Tesla’s balance sheet.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.