DOGE surges as Elon Musk says he’s working with devs to ‘improve efficiency’ By Cointelegraph

Elon Musk’s latest foray into crypto markets came a few hours ago when he tweeted he is working with the Dogecoin developers to improve the cryptocurrency’s efficiency.

According to CoinGecko, the price climbed 26% from $0.38 this morning to $0.48 at the time of writing.

Dog tokens boom

