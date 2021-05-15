Diginex’s crypto custody arm receives green light from UK financial watchdog By Cointelegraph

Diginex’s crypto custody arm receives green light from UK financial watchdog
Financial regulators in the U.K. have approved Digivault, the security token custody arm of digital assets group Diginex, to register as a custodian wallet provider.
In an announcement from Diginex today, the firm said the Financial Conduct Authority, or FCA, had given the green light to Digivault to register as a stand-alone digital asset custodian in the United Kingdom. The move implies Digivault i in compliance with the financial watchdog’s rules on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism.
