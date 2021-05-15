Chinese Polysilicon Maker Taps Shanghai’s Star Board for Funds

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Chinese solar giant Daqo New Energy Corp. expects to list on Shanghai’s Star Board this year raising 5 billion yuan ($778 million) in the process.

The company has already received approval from the Shanghai exchange and is awaiting registration from the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission.

New York-listed Daqo is among the top four manufacturers of polysilicon in the world. That’s a key material for solar panels, a core part of the booming green energy market.

“The valuations of companies here in China are much higher compared to a U.S.-listed company like us,” Daqo Chief Financial Officer Ming Yang said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Tuesday at the company’s plant in Shihezi, in western China’s Xinjiang region.

The company has earmarked the funds to expand capacity at its facilities in Xinjiang, he added.

In recent months, companies with manufacturing facilities in Xinjiang have come under increased scrutiny over allegations of human-rights abuses among the regions ethnic minorities, including Muslim Uyghurs.

In particular, industries such as cotton have been accused of taking part in Chinese-government backed labor transfer schemes that in some situations amount to forced labor.

Daqo has stated its has zero tolerance for forced labor and that it has no links with government hiring programs that Beijing says are part of its poverty reduction policies.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com