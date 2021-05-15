Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally By Investing.com



Cardano Jumps 20% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $2.260629 by 08:52 (12:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 20.36% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 13.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $71.546901B, or 3.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $63.965022B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.971187 to $2.260984 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 40.94%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.311831B or 5.54% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $2.2610 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 0.02% from its all-time high of $2.26 set on May 15.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $49,170.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.73% on the day.

was trading at $3,919.76 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.09%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $920.293357B or 40.12% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $455.154397B or 19.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.