Cardano Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 12% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $2.304106 by 22:11 (02:11 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 12.21% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 13.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $73.461004B, or 3.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $69.111347B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $2.155636 to $2.348460 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 41.89%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $16.397799B or 7.50% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $2.3727 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 2.89% from its all-time high of $2.37 set on May 15.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $48,027.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.16% on the day.

was trading at $3,824.17 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.01%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $898.895039B or 39.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $443.304571B or 19.71% of the total cryptocurrency market value.