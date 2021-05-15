Cairn Drags Air India to a U.S. Court Over Tax Spat With State

Article content

By Anirban Nag and Elena Mazneva

(Bloomberg) —

Cairn Energy Plc is dragging the unprofitable, state-owned carrier Air India Ltd. to a U.S. court to seek payment of an arbitration award from the South Asian nation as part of a long-running tax dispute, according to a filing.

The energy company, which last year won an arbitration award for $1.2 billion plus interest, is asking a court in New York to deem the airline as “the alter ego of India,” the court filing said. It “should be held jointly and severally responsible for India’s debts, including from any judgment resulting from recognition of the Award.”

Officials at Air India or the government of India were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

Cairn added that it had also initiated proceedings in numerous other locations globally “seeking recognition and enforcement” of the award by an international arbitration tribunal in December that said India’s tax claim was not valid. It also asked the government to repay the funds, along with interest, to Cairn.

“India continues to refuse to pay the amounts due,” Cairn said in the filing to the southern district of New York court Friday. Cairn’s award ruling marked India’s second loss in an international arbitration after a controversial legal tweak in 2012 that enabled the country to retrospectively tax companies for mergers and acquisitions going as far back as 1962.