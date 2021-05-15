Boxing Legend Mayweather Launching NFTs Later This Month By CoinQuora



Boxing Legend Mayweather Launching NFTs Later This Month



Boxing legend Mayweather is set to launch one-of-a-kind NFTs.

IronBend, Reality Gaming, and Zytara labs are teaming up for the launch.

The NFTs will drop on May 26, secured by blockchain technology.

Just ahead of his highly awaited wrestling match with Youtuber Logan Paul, legendary boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather is launching his own NFTs. In fact, they will release later this month!

The exclusive collection will honor Mayweather’s career legacy and his unbeaten record. In addition, the release is a combined venture between IronBend, Reality Gaming Group, and Zytara Labs. Although they haven’t shared which online platform will host the NFTs, a release date of May 26 has been announced.

Die-hard Mayweather fans from around the world are in for quite a treat. The collection will consist of 5 one-of-a-kind pieces including artwork, digital memorabilia, and videos. What adds to the hype for the release of his first-ever NFTs is his return from retirement soon after. Mayweather will face Youtuber Logan Paul for a special exhibition boxing match.

About the NFT drop, Mayweather said: “I started from nothing and beat all the odds to achieve what I did in my career and I think that’s the American dream. I don’t look at myself as a celebrity – I look at myself as an l icon, one who made it. My name will always live on for the things that I did and the mark that I left in sports. These digital collectibles give everyone a chance to be part of the Mayweather Legacy.”

“Right now, my career is over, but my name will always live on for the things that I did and for the legacy that I left and the mark that I left in sports,” he added

Moreover, blockchain technology will take care of securing and protecting the valuable NFTs.

