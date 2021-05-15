Bitcoiners crowdfunding anti-FUD documentary film By Cointelegraph

Maximalists at the movies: Bitcoiners crowdfunding anti-FUD documentary film
As the headlines pile up about Bitcoin’s calamitous environmental impact, one group of investors and supporters have stepped up to the plate to defend the world’s largest digital asset with the help of a crowdfunded, FUD-fighting documentary film.
First announced by investor, podcast host, and fanatic Brad Mills on Twitter, the goal of the film is to act as a “definitive” argument for “why Bitcoin will transition the world to renewable energy faster than governments.”
